Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

226 Rock Island Rd

226 Rock Island Road · (831) 643-2328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, MA 02169
Houghes Neck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 226 Rock Island Rd · Avail. Sep 1

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
226 Rock Island Rd Available 09/01/20 Quincy, MA 2000sf Direct Ocean Front, Furnished 3/2 $3375 plus utilities - Experience New England, especially Boston, Cape Cod and the City of Presidents from 226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, Massachusetts. This home will be available as a fully furnished, long term (3 month minimum) rental for $3375 per month from about 1 September to about 31 May each year for up to 6 people, no pets/animals and no smoking. Utilities are not included and will be paid for by the Resident.

Estimated average monthly utility costs (Sep-May) are $425 (water/sewer/trash: $85, gas: $200, electricity: $15). We installed SunPower solar panels to minimize electrical costs. Comcast-Xfinity Internet/voice/tv runs about $125 per month plus any pay-per-view services ordered under the present contract. These average costs are for 2 conservative Residents with the thermostat set no higher than 72 degrees.

226 Rock Island Road is about 2000 sf, Direct Ocean Front home constructed in 2008. The additional 1000sf walk-out basement and over-sized 1.5 car garage offer significant additional storage and work spaces.

During non-rush hours you are located just 30 - 45 minutes south of Logan Airport and downtown Boston via car, bus, public transit (MBTA), ferry and other means. Your large ocean side lawn runs to a private sandy beach where you can enjoy swimming, boating, fishing, sailing and much more. The Cape Cod Canal is about 45 minutes south.

The main 1st floor living area features a well appointed & fully equipped Corian counter-top kitchen, dining area with leaded glass windows, front-to-ocean living/dining/office/sitting area. There is a gas log fireplace and panoramic ocean view bay window. A full bath, laundry with heavy duty washer & dryer, an enclosed/heated ocean front porch with door to the large ocean side Azek deck complete the features of the downstairs living areas.

A Comcast-Xfinity business/entertainment center provides WiFi, HDTV and voice systems. There is an AT&T telephone system with base station & 2 portable units. An Xfinity modem/router, Samsung DVD and Brother printer/fax/copier/scanner plus a Samsung TV complete the main features of your home office hardware.

The stairway to the second floor leads to a 1000sf upper living area with master ocean side bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath with jetted tub and shower.

The pull-down staircase provides access to the attic over the second story bedrooms. Access from the full basement to the ocean side back yard is via 6' double doors. The large ocean side deck, front and ocean side lawns, off-street parking plus 1.5 car garage, sea wall, sandy beach and much more contribute to a great place to call home.

Showings are by appointment. Call Dick Beaumont (831-915-8173) to schedule your showing. Applications are available at showings, from our web site (www.beaumontpm.com) or via email.

(RLNE1828530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Rock Island Rd have any available units?
226 Rock Island Rd has a unit available for $3,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Rock Island Rd have?
Some of 226 Rock Island Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Rock Island Rd currently offering any rent specials?
226 Rock Island Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Rock Island Rd pet-friendly?
No, 226 Rock Island Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 226 Rock Island Rd offer parking?
Yes, 226 Rock Island Rd does offer parking.
Does 226 Rock Island Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Rock Island Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Rock Island Rd have a pool?
No, 226 Rock Island Rd does not have a pool.
Does 226 Rock Island Rd have accessible units?
No, 226 Rock Island Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Rock Island Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Rock Island Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
