163 Atlantic

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

RENTAL PRICE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES BUT CABLE - YOU DO THE MATH - THIS UNIT IS MORE COST EFFICIENT THAN A RENTAL WHERE YOU HAVE TO PAY THE UTILITIES!!!! Great Neighborhood - 1 Bedroom, new paint, new carpet, includes dishwasher, washer/dryer, central a/c and Large rooftop deck. Quiet building, professionally landscaped home - great for working professional. Walk to Wollaston T & Beach in 5 minutes. Off Street parking. Annual Lease is required, NO PETS OF ANY KIND. NO SMOKING OR VAPING OF ANY KIND allowed in the building. Proof of income, references and good credit required.