Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

102 Holmes St.

102 Holmes Street · (617) 500-1820
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA 02171
Montclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing one bedroom loft-style penthouse at Granite Lofts Condominiums! Spacious and modern with open layout of 1,088 sqft living complete with high 14' exposed wood-beamed ceilings with grand windows plenty natural light! Energy-efficient cellular shades on windows & skylight. Gorgeous kitchen, with island, featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and freestanding "baker's block". Bamboo flooring throughout. Huge master bedroom with master bath and custom designed and professionally installed ELFA system closets from The Container Store, including "His & Hers". Bonus area, also very spacious can be used as an office, spare bedroom, or play area. Central A/C, gas heating, gas cooking. Convenient in-unit laundry. One assigned parking space in gated lot. Close to shops, restaurants, and major routes; and only two blocks from the North Quincy T Station. Minutes away from newly developed Quincy downtown district. The Beach is only 0.75 miles away! This unit has it all!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Holmes St. have any available units?
102 Holmes St. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Holmes St. have?
Some of 102 Holmes St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Holmes St. currently offering any rent specials?
102 Holmes St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Holmes St. pet-friendly?
No, 102 Holmes St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 102 Holmes St. offer parking?
Yes, 102 Holmes St. does offer parking.
Does 102 Holmes St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Holmes St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Holmes St. have a pool?
No, 102 Holmes St. does not have a pool.
Does 102 Holmes St. have accessible units?
No, 102 Holmes St. does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Holmes St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Holmes St. does not have units with dishwashers.
