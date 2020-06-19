102 Holmes St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Amazing one bedroom loft-style penthouse at Granite Lofts Condominiums! Spacious and modern with open layout of 1,088 sqft living complete with high 14' exposed wood-beamed ceilings with grand windows plenty natural light! Energy-efficient cellular shades on windows & skylight. Gorgeous kitchen, with island, featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and freestanding "baker's block". Bamboo flooring throughout. Huge master bedroom with master bath and custom designed and professionally installed ELFA system closets from The Container Store, including "His & Hers". Bonus area, also very spacious can be used as an office, spare bedroom, or play area. Central A/C, gas heating, gas cooking. Convenient in-unit laundry. One assigned parking space in gated lot. Close to shops, restaurants, and major routes; and only two blocks from the North Quincy T Station. Minutes away from newly developed Quincy downtown district. The Beach is only 0.75 miles away! This unit has it all!



Terms: One year lease