100 Cove Way

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym tennis court

Welcome to Captains Cove! Waterfront condo overlooking the marina. Well kept sun filled unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with plenty of space. Kitchen with updates, dining area, living room, oversized master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath, washer and dryer in-unit. Sliders from the living room and master bedroom give you access to the deck where you can take in the beautiful view of the marina, the Quincy Bay and Boston Skyline. Enjoy the luxury of an in building gym, tennis courts, waterfront views throughout the unit, professionally managed. Ideally located near Quincy center.