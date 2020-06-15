All apartments in Quincy
100 Cove Way

100 Cove Way · (617) 803-2007
Location

100 Cove Way, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Point

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
tennis court
Welcome to Captains Cove! Waterfront condo overlooking the marina. Well kept sun filled unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with plenty of space. Kitchen with updates, dining area, living room, oversized master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath, washer and dryer in-unit. Sliders from the living room and master bedroom give you access to the deck where you can take in the beautiful view of the marina, the Quincy Bay and Boston Skyline. Enjoy the luxury of an in building gym, tennis courts, waterfront views throughout the unit, professionally managed. Ideally located near Quincy center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Cove Way have any available units?
100 Cove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Cove Way have?
Some of 100 Cove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
100 Cove Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Cove Way pet-friendly?
No, 100 Cove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 100 Cove Way offer parking?
No, 100 Cove Way does not offer parking.
Does 100 Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Cove Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Cove Way have a pool?
No, 100 Cove Way does not have a pool.
Does 100 Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 100 Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Cove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
