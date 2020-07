Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice two bedroom apt. on the second floor of 2 family. Spacious eat in kitchen with pantry and full size washer and dryer. Nice size bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors and natural woodwork. Bonus office with direct access to a very relaxing outside covered deck. Speaking of relaxing how does central air sound? Modern full bathroom. Sorry no pets or smokers. Strong credit. First,last and bkr. fee.