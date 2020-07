Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel patio / balcony fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center dog park

The Commons at Windsor Gardens features outstanding amenities and stylish apartments in Norwood, MA. Select apartments include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and an in-home washer and dryer. Enjoy access to on-site amenities like tennis courts, volleyball courts, swimming pools, and a fitness facility. With easy access to I-95, Route 128 and a Commuter Rail stop right on the premises, Boston commuters can walk out their front door and be whisked into South Station in just 25 minutes. Located on Walpole Street / Route 1A in historic Norwood, The Commons at Windsor Gardens is just a short distance from many dining, nightlife, shopping, and recreational destinations. Schedule a tour today and experience stylish apartment living in Norwood.