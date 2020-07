Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool internet access tennis court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance green community putting green

CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. **$500 off the 1st Month on Select Apartments** Norwest Woods include washers/dryers. Cats & dogs are welcome, the latter with some restrictions. Once you get a taste of the value and convenience of our property, you will realize what all our long-term residents have told us. Namely, that it's hard to beat a 20-acre oasis that combines classic New England charm, friendly neighbors and a list of lifestyle-oriented amenities to enhance the enjoyment of your community.