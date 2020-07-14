Norwood Gardens

Amenities
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. Homes have contemporary open floor plans, expansive views of lush conservation land, and deluxe kitchens. The spacious, single-level apartments are built for convenience and include a fully equipped kitchen, central air & heat, in-unit washer/dryer & walk-in closets.The new two-story building is located only steps from a newly constructed clubhouse, which features a resident lounge, Internet cafe, fitness center, conference room, movie theater, and activity room. Minutes from restaurants, shopping and the commuter rail to Boston.