All apartments in Norwood
Find more places like Norwood Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwood, MA
/
Norwood Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Norwood Gardens

105 Hampden Dr · (833) 766-5316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norwood
See all
South Norwood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA 02062
South Norwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit P-146-0D · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit P-112-0A · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit P-158-0A · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit H-81-0D · Avail. now

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit P-68-0D · Avail. Oct 1

$2,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit H-94-0C · Avail. now

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit P-158-1C · Avail. Oct 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Norwood Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
new construction
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
putting green
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. Homes have contemporary open floor plans, expansive views of lush conservation land, and deluxe kitchens. The spacious, single-level apartments are built for convenience and include a fully equipped kitchen, central air & heat, in-unit washer/dryer & walk-in closets.The new two-story building is located only steps from a newly constructed clubhouse, which features a resident lounge, Internet cafe, fitness center, conference room, movie theater, and activity room. Minutes from restaurants, shopping and the commuter rail to Boston.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-19 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit 25 lbs.
Cats
rent: $45/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Norwood Gardens have any available units?
Norwood Gardens has 16 units available starting at $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norwood, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwood Rent Report.
What amenities does Norwood Gardens have?
Some of Norwood Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Norwood Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Norwood Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Norwood Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Norwood Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Norwood Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Norwood Gardens offers parking.
Does Norwood Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Norwood Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Norwood Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Norwood Gardens has a pool.
Does Norwood Gardens have accessible units?
No, Norwood Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Norwood Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Norwood Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Norwood Gardens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St
Norwood, MA 02062
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr
Norwood, MA 02062
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle
Norwood, MA 02062
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St
Norwood, MA 02062
Stonebridge
38 Dean Street
Norwood, MA 02062

Similar Pages

Norwood 1 BedroomsNorwood 2 Bedrooms
Norwood Apartments with ParkingNorwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Norwood Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MA
Salem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Norwood
Norwood Centre

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity