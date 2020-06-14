92 Apartments for rent in Norwood, MA with gym
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 44
1 of 4
1 of 25
1 of 34
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 22
1 of 36
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 37
1 of 33
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 35
1 of 18
1 of 9
"Norwood asleep beneath / A crisp, crunchy blanket of snow. / Stillness. / Dim street lights bathe / Everything in amber glow." (-- Zach McClure, "Norwood Night")
Norwood is an idyllic city, embracing true New England character with its historic homes and proud contributions to the founding of the United States. The easy commute to Boston jobs (and Boston paychecks!) makes Norwood attractive, since apartment rental prices are some of the most affordable in the area. Do the streets look familiar? You might have seen them in trailers for Kate Winslet's film "Labor Day", or in Mark Wahlberg's 2012 hit "Ted" both were filmed in Norwood.
Having trouble with Craigslist Norwood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Norwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.