/
/
/
south norwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
186 Apartments for rent in South Norwood, Norwood, MA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
70 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,754
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
65 Sturtevant
65 Sturtevant Avenue, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Welcome Home! This lovely 2br 1bath unit in Norwood sits on a dead end street with plenty of parking! Close to RTE 1 and several restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
301 Engamore Lane
301 Engamore Lane, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
800 sqft
Safe, quiet, convenient, beautiful apartment with an in-built washer/dryer, dishwasher, central heater, hot/cold water, storage space, free parking, swimming pool, gym, and recreation center. The train station is a 2-minutes walk from the apartment.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Cricket Lane
1100 Cricket Ln, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1228 sqft
Located in east Walpole. Offers a distinctive living experience, complete with a suite of exceptional community amenities, that offers you the perfect marriage between comfort and convenience. Spacious two bed in a four level building.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
222 School Street
222 School Street, Walpole, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
815 sqft
Sunny 2 bedroom condo facing courtyard of Parkview condominiums. Close to center of town and all it has to offer. Public transportation, stores, new library and town pool. Open floor plan for livingroom, kitchen and dining area.
1 of 5
Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
165 Plymouth Dr.
165 Plymouth Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4 Buckminster Dr.
4 Buckminster Drive, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
690 sqft
1st Floor Patio Pet Friendly Pool and Fitness Room on Property Virtual and In Person Tour Available Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of South Norwood
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,091
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
3 Units Available
Stonebridge
38 Dean Street, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
812 sqft
Stonebridge Apartments offer one and two bedroom garden-style apartments.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
20 West St.
20 West Street, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1015 sqft
Nice two bedroom apt. on the second floor of 2 family. Spacious eat in kitchen with pantry and full size washer and dryer. Nice size bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors and natural woodwork.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
601 Washington Street
601 Washington Street, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
580 sqft
Elegant, newly constructed rental in the heart of Norwood center, offering one bedroom, a large family room, quality craftsmanship and central air. A fantastic opportunity, only steps away from everything Norwood has to offer. Showing now.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
129 Guild St.
129 Guild Street, Norwood, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
448 sqft
The Print Lofts are located across the street from the Norwood Central MBTA Station and one block from downtown Norwood.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
20 Hoyle St
20 Hoyle Street, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1219 sqft
Move right in to this spacious and charming 1st floor condo. Nice open floor plan for entertaining. Dining room has a built-in china cabinet, bay and pocket doors that open to the living room. Bright and cheerful kitchen with large pantry.
Results within 5 miles of South Norwood
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,368
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
21 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
9 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Run Apartments
12 Buckley Rd, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to MBTA rail station, IKEA, and local schools. Units have designer kitchens, full-size washer and dryer, and berber-style carpeting. Community offers a fitness center, clubhouse, and business center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 8 at 02:19pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MANorwood, MASharon, MAWalpole, MADedham, MAFoxborough, MAMilton, MA