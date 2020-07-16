130 University Unit 1112

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry

** Best priced rental unit in Westwood Place ** Beautiful ** Brand New, Quality built, custom condo, with features & upgrades, offers immediate occupancy- Be the first one in - Take a tour of the beautiful, spacious, enjoyable home offering, appealing & functional floor plan, great storage, closets, master has walk-in closet, separate laundry room with full-sized appliances and offers space for storage-coats-shoes or pantry space, full bath w tub, efficient heating and cooling systems, gas 5 burner stove cooking, Quartz counters, hardwood /tile floors ,living space open to large deck offering views of trees in the distance, spacious entry with French doors leading to in-home office/den or guest room. This is a wonderful spacious floor plan great for living, entertaining or in home office space. A walkable neighborhood offers a walk to MBTA/ Commuter/ Train, shopping, restaurants, gym, minutes to xway and recreation. *Great value for 1 bedroom plus den unit * A wonderful home and town