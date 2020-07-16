All apartments in Norfolk County
Find more places like 130 University Unit 1112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk County, MA
/
130 University Unit 1112
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

130 University Unit 1112

130 University Ave · (617) 827-1681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

130 University Ave, Norfolk County, MA 02090

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
** Best priced rental unit in Westwood Place ** Beautiful ** Brand New, Quality built, custom condo, with features & upgrades, offers immediate occupancy- Be the first one in - Take a tour of the beautiful, spacious, enjoyable home offering, appealing & functional floor plan, great storage, closets, master has walk-in closet, separate laundry room with full-sized appliances and offers space for storage-coats-shoes or pantry space, full bath w tub, efficient heating and cooling systems, gas 5 burner stove cooking, Quartz counters, hardwood /tile floors ,living space open to large deck offering views of trees in the distance, spacious entry with French doors leading to in-home office/den or guest room. This is a wonderful spacious floor plan great for living, entertaining or in home office space. A walkable neighborhood offers a walk to MBTA/ Commuter/ Train, shopping, restaurants, gym, minutes to xway and recreation. *Great value for 1 bedroom plus den unit * A wonderful home and town

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 University Unit 1112 have any available units?
130 University Unit 1112 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 University Unit 1112 have?
Some of 130 University Unit 1112's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 University Unit 1112 currently offering any rent specials?
130 University Unit 1112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 University Unit 1112 pet-friendly?
No, 130 University Unit 1112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk County.
Does 130 University Unit 1112 offer parking?
No, 130 University Unit 1112 does not offer parking.
Does 130 University Unit 1112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 University Unit 1112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 University Unit 1112 have a pool?
No, 130 University Unit 1112 does not have a pool.
Does 130 University Unit 1112 have accessible units?
No, 130 University Unit 1112 does not have accessible units.
Does 130 University Unit 1112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 University Unit 1112 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 University Unit 1112 have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 University Unit 1112 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 130 University Unit 1112?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St
Plainville, MA 02762
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way
Dedham, MA 02026
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle
Norwood, MA 02062
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St
Weymouth Town, MA 02188
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St
Quincy, MA 02170
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr
Sharon, MA 02067
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr
Quincy, MA 02171

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MA
Revere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MANorth Pembroke, MAHingham, MABridgewater, MAHull, MAAbington, MAMilton, MA
Needham, MABraintree Town, MAFranklin, MABrockton, MAFoxborough, MASharon, MACumberland Hill, RIAttleboro, MAWoonsocket, RIWalpole, MARandolph, MANorton Center, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity