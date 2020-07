Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave bathtub carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill carport dog park e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Canton Woods where hilltop views of the Blue Hills Reservation are the backdrop for our community's stunning location. One look at our pristine setting and you will find it hard to believe we are located only minutes from the commuter rail, major highways, and fine shopping. Canton Woods is conveniently located 8 miles from Legacy Place in Dedham, 10 miles from the South Shore Plaza in Braintree & minutes from Route 1 shopping & dining in Norwood.Built in 2007, you will love the flawless design of our one and two bedroom apartment homes. Canton Woods offers exceptional features and amenities making our Canton, MA apartments a wonderful place to call home.