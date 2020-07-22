All apartments in Stoughton
Find more places like Bell Stoughton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stoughton, MA
/
Bell Stoughton
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:01 PM

Bell Stoughton

400 Technology Center Dr · (508) 219-6293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stoughton
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA 02072

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2210 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,756

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 5314 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,766

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 2308 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,767

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4316 · Avail. now

$2,286

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 4106 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,294

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Unit 3210 · Avail. now

$2,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Stoughton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
e-payments
playground
Bell Stoughton is located in one of the most desirable residential neighborhoods in the Boston Metro area near all of South Boston including Dedham, Braintree, Norwood and more. Bell Stoughton is a newly built apartment community located off Rt. 24, and is mins. to 1-95, Rt. 128, and the MBTA Commuter Rail Station.

Residents of Stoughton MA enjoy a small town feel, well-kept town parks and open spaces while benefiting from its close proximity to Boston's numerous employers and city attractions. Ideal for young families, the area benefits from an excellent school system. In fact, Stoughton High School has several highly-recognized programs including a renowned music program and award-winning newspaper.

Listed in 2013 by the Boston Globe as one of one of Greater Boston's top spots to live, the Globe made mention of the easy commute to Boston. Special note was made of the fantastic family environment, affordability and attractions such as the shady beach at Ames Pond. And let's not forg

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3/12/20
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $250 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: Cats: $50; Dogs: $50 for dogs under 25 lbs, $75 for dogs 25 lbs and over
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Detached garage: $200/month (single), $250/month (double), Reserved Parking: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Stoughton have any available units?
Bell Stoughton has 12 units available starting at $1,756 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bell Stoughton have?
Some of Bell Stoughton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Stoughton currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Stoughton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Stoughton pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Stoughton is pet friendly.
Does Bell Stoughton offer parking?
Yes, Bell Stoughton offers parking.
Does Bell Stoughton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Stoughton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Stoughton have a pool?
Yes, Bell Stoughton has a pool.
Does Bell Stoughton have accessible units?
Yes, Bell Stoughton has accessible units.
Does Bell Stoughton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Stoughton has units with dishwashers.
Does Bell Stoughton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bell Stoughton has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Bell Stoughton?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln
Stoughton, MA 02021
North Stoughton Village
27 Page Ter
Stoughton, MA 02072
Quail Run Apartments
12 Buckley Rd
Stoughton, MA 02072
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road
Stoughton, MA 02072

Similar Pages

Stoughton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsStoughton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Stoughton 3 Bedroom ApartmentsStoughton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Stoughton Apartments with ParkingRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MA
Lawrence, MATaunton, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RINew Bedford, MAMilton, MANewport East, RIAttleboro, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity