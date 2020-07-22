Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse e-payments playground

Bell Stoughton is located in one of the most desirable residential neighborhoods in the Boston Metro area near all of South Boston including Dedham, Braintree, Norwood and more. Bell Stoughton is a newly built apartment community located off Rt. 24, and is mins. to 1-95, Rt. 128, and the MBTA Commuter Rail Station.



Residents of Stoughton MA enjoy a small town feel, well-kept town parks and open spaces while benefiting from its close proximity to Boston's numerous employers and city attractions. Ideal for young families, the area benefits from an excellent school system. In fact, Stoughton High School has several highly-recognized programs including a renowned music program and award-winning newspaper.



Listed in 2013 by the Boston Globe as one of one of Greater Boston's top spots to live, the Globe made mention of the easy commute to Boston. Special note was made of the fantastic family environment, affordability and attractions such as the shady beach at Ames Pond. And let's not forg