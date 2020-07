Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. *Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments* Waterfall Hills is situated on 20 beautiful acres next to Bolivar pond, offering residents not only views of the water but a host of natural walking and running paths. The well-styled buildings at our location, combined with its natural features, means that these apartments in Canton, MA, should be at the top of everyone's 'must-see' list. With options such as a 1 bedroom with a washer and dryer included, and 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and a den.