1100 Cricket Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator

Located in east Walpole. Offers a distinctive living experience, complete with a suite of exceptional community amenities, that offers you the perfect marriage between comfort and convenience. Spacious two bed in a four level building. Apartment comes with sophisticated design features, like quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and designer wood-style plank flooring. This is your destination for elevated living. Nature lovers rejoice; we are located just minutes from the peace and quiet of the expansive Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary. More of a city person? You’ll enjoy quick commutes into Walpole, Boston, and the surrounding area.