June 9 2020

1100 Cricket Lane

1100 Cricket Ln · (617) 566-0300
Location

1100 Cricket Ln, Norfolk County, MA 02032
South Norwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3001 · Avail. now

$2,360

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
Located in east Walpole. Offers a distinctive living experience, complete with a suite of exceptional community amenities, that offers you the perfect marriage between comfort and convenience. Spacious two bed in a four level building. Apartment comes with sophisticated design features, like quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and designer wood-style plank flooring. This is your destination for elevated living. Nature lovers rejoice; we are located just minutes from the peace and quiet of the expansive Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary. More of a city person? You’ll enjoy quick commutes into Walpole, Boston, and the surrounding area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Cricket Lane have any available units?
1100 Cricket Lane has a unit available for $2,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 Cricket Lane have?
Some of 1100 Cricket Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Cricket Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Cricket Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Cricket Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Cricket Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk County.
Does 1100 Cricket Lane offer parking?
No, 1100 Cricket Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Cricket Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Cricket Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Cricket Lane have a pool?
No, 1100 Cricket Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Cricket Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1100 Cricket Lane has accessible units.
Does 1100 Cricket Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Cricket Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Cricket Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Cricket Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
