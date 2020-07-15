All apartments in Plainville
Village Green Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

Village Green Apartments

71 Messenger St · (508) 392-6216
Rent Special
$1,000 Off the 1st Month on Select Apartments
Location

71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA 02762

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1028 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 0616 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 0729 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0737 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0750 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0951 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Green Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
media room
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. *$1,000 Off the 1st Month on Select Apartments* For value, convenient living, and exceptional customer service, look no further than pet friendly Village Green. Our new clubhouse and lifestyle center has a resident lounge, community room, internet cafe, movie theatre, fitness center, innovation center, swimming pool and conference room. Other amenities are the tennis and basketball court, controlled access, extra storage, air conditioning...and so much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $50 Lock Change Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Dogs
rent: $60 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $45 per pet/month
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $16-$69/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Green Apartments have any available units?
Village Green Apartments has 28 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village Green Apartments have?
Some of Village Green Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Green Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Village Green Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $1,000 Off the 1st Month on Select Apartments
Is Village Green Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Green Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Village Green Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Village Green Apartments offers parking.
Does Village Green Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village Green Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Green Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Village Green Apartments has a pool.
Does Village Green Apartments have accessible units?
No, Village Green Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Village Green Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Green Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Village Green Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village Green Apartments has units with air conditioning.
