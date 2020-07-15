Village Green Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse courtyard internet cafe gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access media room package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. *$1,000 Off the 1st Month on Select Apartments* For value, convenient living, and exceptional customer service, look no further than pet friendly Village Green. Our new clubhouse and lifestyle center has a resident lounge, community room, internet cafe, movie theatre, fitness center, innovation center, swimming pool and conference room. Other amenities are the tennis and basketball court, controlled access, extra storage, air conditioning...and so much more!!