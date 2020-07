Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

A rarely available single family center entrance Colonial in the highly sought after village of Auburndale. The house has been freshly painted & hardwood floors refinished. Large living room w/working wood fireplace and open porch. Modern fully appliance kitchen w/gas cooking, deck off the kitchen and guest half bathroom on the first floor. Three bedrooms & two full modern bathrooms (one in the master bedroom)on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom features two walk in closets. Generous closet space throughout. New ceramic tile in the basement with a 3/4 bathroom and working fireplace. Can easily be used as a family room as well as office space. Harvey replacement windows throughout along with central air conditioning. Full size laundry hook ups downstairs and modern gas heat/hw system. One car attached garage and a manageable yard. Conveniently located along the Boston Marathon at intersection of routes 16 & 30. Less than one mile from Woodland green line stop (D train), Newton-Wellesley Hospital and I95. Fantastic opportunity to have a well maintained single family home in Newton at an affordable price. No Smokers, a well behaved pet not on restricted breed list is possible.