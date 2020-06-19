83 Waban Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

LUXURY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE YARD AND GARAGE



VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE

ID

47181188

Rent

$6,100

Avail Date

08/01/2020

Beds

4

Baths

3.5

Square Footage

3100

Laundry

Washer/Dryer in Unit

Building Type

Townhouse

Heat Source

Gas

Unit Level

-

No Pets

Parking

Included, Garage, 2 Spaces



Beautiful 2012 townhouse with high-end finishes in a wonderful school district, and walking distance to Newton Corner. Fantastic layout and pristine bathrooms make this home set the standard in luxury living.



The master bedroom with take your breath away with a private terrace, spa bathroom, and walk-in closet bigger than most bedrooms. Large private enclosed yard, attached two car garage parking and HIGH EFFICIENCY HEATING/CENTRAL AIR SYSTEMS.

No Pets Allowed



