Newton, MA
83 Waban Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

83 Waban Park

83 Waban Park · (781) 990-9661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

83 Waban Park, Newton, MA 02458
Nonantum

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $6100 · Avail. Aug 1

$6,100

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE YARD AND GARAGE - Property Id: 271200

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE
ID
47181188
Rent
$6,100
Avail Date
08/01/2020
Beds
4
Baths
3.5
Square Footage
3100
Laundry
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Building Type
Townhouse
Heat Source
Gas
Unit Level
-
No Pets
Parking
Included, Garage, 2 Spaces

Beautiful 2012 townhouse with high-end finishes in a wonderful school district, and walking distance to Newton Corner. Fantastic layout and pristine bathrooms make this home set the standard in luxury living.

The master bedroom with take your breath away with a private terrace, spa bathroom, and walk-in closet bigger than most bedrooms. Large private enclosed yard, attached two car garage parking and HIGH EFFICIENCY HEATING/CENTRAL AIR SYSTEMS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271200
Property Id 271200

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5810557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Waban Park have any available units?
83 Waban Park has a unit available for $6,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Waban Park have?
Some of 83 Waban Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Waban Park currently offering any rent specials?
83 Waban Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Waban Park pet-friendly?
No, 83 Waban Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 83 Waban Park offer parking?
Yes, 83 Waban Park does offer parking.
Does 83 Waban Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Waban Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Waban Park have a pool?
No, 83 Waban Park does not have a pool.
Does 83 Waban Park have accessible units?
No, 83 Waban Park does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Waban Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Waban Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Waban Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 83 Waban Park has units with air conditioning.
