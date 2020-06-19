83 Waban Park

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE YARD AND GARAGE - Property Id: 271200
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE
ID
47181188
Rent
$6,100
Avail Date
08/01/2020
Beds
4
Baths
3.5
Square Footage
3100
Laundry
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Building Type
Townhouse
Heat Source
Gas
Unit Level
-
No Pets
Parking
Included, Garage, 2 Spaces
Beautiful 2012 townhouse with high-end finishes in a wonderful school district, and walking distance to Newton Corner. Fantastic layout and pristine bathrooms make this home set the standard in luxury living.
The master bedroom with take your breath away with a private terrace, spa bathroom, and walk-in closet bigger than most bedrooms. Large private enclosed yard, attached two car garage parking and HIGH EFFICIENCY HEATING/CENTRAL AIR SYSTEMS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271200
