571 Commonwealth Ave

**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST, PLEASE ASK LISTING AGENT** Welcome home to this tastefully gut renovated 4 bedroom home within an owner occupied brick 2 family. Gutted to the studs end of 2016, this home has it all. Spacious living room with working fireplace, large dining room and chefs kitchen. Upper level features two large bedrooms and and office/study with a spiral staircase that leads down to an additional 2 bedroom suites, along with full bath and private laundry. This unit is located in prime Newton Center location on the desirable carriage lane of Commonwealth Ave, The marathon route is right out your front door. Less than 1 mile to the Mass Pike on ramp and a quarter of a mile to BC law school. 1 designated detached garage parking space comes with the unit, with room to park 2 cars tandem behind! This home is a commuters dream. Don't miss out on this terrific value! Call today!