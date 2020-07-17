All apartments in Newton
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:28 AM

571 Commonwealth Ave

571 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 680-3972
Location

571 Commonwealth Avenue, Newton, MA 02459
Newton Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST, PLEASE ASK LISTING AGENT** Welcome home to this tastefully gut renovated 4 bedroom home within an owner occupied brick 2 family. Gutted to the studs end of 2016, this home has it all. Spacious living room with working fireplace, large dining room and chefs kitchen. Upper level features two large bedrooms and and office/study with a spiral staircase that leads down to an additional 2 bedroom suites, along with full bath and private laundry. This unit is located in prime Newton Center location on the desirable carriage lane of Commonwealth Ave, The marathon route is right out your front door. Less than 1 mile to the Mass Pike on ramp and a quarter of a mile to BC law school. 1 designated detached garage parking space comes with the unit, with room to park 2 cars tandem behind! This home is a commuters dream. Don't miss out on this terrific value! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Commonwealth Ave have any available units?
571 Commonwealth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 571 Commonwealth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
571 Commonwealth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Commonwealth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 571 Commonwealth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 571 Commonwealth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 571 Commonwealth Ave offers parking.
Does 571 Commonwealth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 Commonwealth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Commonwealth Ave have a pool?
No, 571 Commonwealth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 571 Commonwealth Ave have accessible units?
No, 571 Commonwealth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Commonwealth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 571 Commonwealth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 571 Commonwealth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 571 Commonwealth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
