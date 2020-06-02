All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 53 Cross.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
53 Cross
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:47 PM

53 Cross

53 Crescent Avenue · (617) 686-5617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

53 Crescent Avenue, Newton, MA 02459
Newton Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Contact info: Stephen Foley | Foley and Soule Associates | 617-686-5617 | steve@fsarealty.net Located in a very nice neighborhood in Newton, schools are among the best. Less than 1 minute walk to Trader Joe s. The Bedrooms: - Big sized closet - Hardwood floor - Sliding vinyl windows - Estimated: Bedroom #1: 10x11'=110sf , #2: 10'x11.5'=115sf, #3: 11'x12'=132sf The Apartment in multi-family house: - 1st floor, 3 BR, - Newly renovated 2 bathrooms with new ceramic tiles, - Newly renovated eat-in-kitchen with major appliances, new cabinets and granite counters - Washer, dryer and dish washer, new ceramic tiles in the kitchen. - 2 Off-street parking spots in back yard - Spacious Family & Dining Rooms with fireplace - Sunroom on the back, sunny and warm The Location: - Right off the Mass Pike - Perfect location to go anywhere (Storrow Dr, 95/128, I-90, Downtown, BC, BU, Rt 30 & Rt16) - Walk to Xpress bus (to downtown Boston and Waltham), c-rail, cinema, shops, restaurants and B-B-Q. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Cross have any available units?
53 Cross doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 53 Cross have?
Some of 53 Cross's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Cross currently offering any rent specials?
53 Cross is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Cross pet-friendly?
No, 53 Cross is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 53 Cross offer parking?
Yes, 53 Cross offers parking.
Does 53 Cross have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Cross offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Cross have a pool?
No, 53 Cross does not have a pool.
Does 53 Cross have accessible units?
No, 53 Cross does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Cross have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Cross has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Cross have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Cross does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 53 Cross?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MANorwood, MAFranklin, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AuburndaleNewton Highlands
Oak Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity