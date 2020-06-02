Amenities

Contact info: Stephen Foley | Foley and Soule Associates | 617-686-5617 | steve@fsarealty.net Located in a very nice neighborhood in Newton, schools are among the best. Less than 1 minute walk to Trader Joe s. The Bedrooms: - Big sized closet - Hardwood floor - Sliding vinyl windows - Estimated: Bedroom #1: 10x11'=110sf , #2: 10'x11.5'=115sf, #3: 11'x12'=132sf The Apartment in multi-family house: - 1st floor, 3 BR, - Newly renovated 2 bathrooms with new ceramic tiles, - Newly renovated eat-in-kitchen with major appliances, new cabinets and granite counters - Washer, dryer and dish washer, new ceramic tiles in the kitchen. - 2 Off-street parking spots in back yard - Spacious Family & Dining Rooms with fireplace - Sunroom on the back, sunny and warm The Location: - Right off the Mass Pike - Perfect location to go anywhere (Storrow Dr, 95/128, I-90, Downtown, BC, BU, Rt 30 & Rt16) - Walk to Xpress bus (to downtown Boston and Waltham), c-rail, cinema, shops, restaurants and B-B-Q. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required



Terms: One year lease