Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

38 Henshaw St.

38 Henshaw Street · (617) 584-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Henshaw Street, Newton, MA 02465
West Newton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Video tour available. Before touring apartment tenant must sign office COVID 19 disclosure form. Lovely 1st floor 2 bed 1 bath rental in a well maintained, owner occupied 2 family house on a tree-lined street in West Newton. Apartment has GRANITE & STAINLESS kitchen w/ tile flooring, HARDWOOD flrs in rest of unit, REPLACEMENT windows, CENTRAL HEAT & COOLING (Nest thermostat being installed). Overall space is about 850 sq feet w/ an open concept living room to an eat-in kitchen & 2 bedrooms. Laundry hook-ups & storage in basement. Driveway parking for 1 (2nd spot is possible). NO PETS & NO SMOKING ALLOWED AT ALL. Unit gets good sunlight. Great neighborhood location near shops, restaurants, major routes & 1/2 mile to West Newton Commuter Rail stop. Tenant pays for own utilities (gas and electric) including water/sewer as it is separately metered. 1st months rent,1 month security to owner & a broker fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Henshaw St. have any available units?
38 Henshaw St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Henshaw St. have?
Some of 38 Henshaw St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Henshaw St. currently offering any rent specials?
38 Henshaw St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Henshaw St. pet-friendly?
No, 38 Henshaw St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 38 Henshaw St. offer parking?
Yes, 38 Henshaw St. does offer parking.
Does 38 Henshaw St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Henshaw St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Henshaw St. have a pool?
No, 38 Henshaw St. does not have a pool.
Does 38 Henshaw St. have accessible units?
No, 38 Henshaw St. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Henshaw St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Henshaw St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Henshaw St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Henshaw St. does not have units with air conditioning.
