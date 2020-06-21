38 Henshaw St.

Amenities

Video tour available. Before touring apartment tenant must sign office COVID 19 disclosure form. Lovely 1st floor 2 bed 1 bath rental in a well maintained, owner occupied 2 family house on a tree-lined street in West Newton. Apartment has GRANITE & STAINLESS kitchen w/ tile flooring, HARDWOOD flrs in rest of unit, REPLACEMENT windows, CENTRAL HEAT & COOLING (Nest thermostat being installed). Overall space is about 850 sq feet w/ an open concept living room to an eat-in kitchen & 2 bedrooms. Laundry hook-ups & storage in basement. Driveway parking for 1 (2nd spot is possible). NO PETS & NO SMOKING ALLOWED AT ALL. Unit gets good sunlight. Great neighborhood location near shops, restaurants, major routes & 1/2 mile to West Newton Commuter Rail stop. Tenant pays for own utilities (gas and electric) including water/sewer as it is separately metered. 1st months rent,1 month security to owner & a broker fee applies.



Terms: One year lease