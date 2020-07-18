263 Arnold Rd..

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Great house in prime location - just blocks from Brown and Oak Hill Middle Schools and Newton South High school, and very close to Memorial Spaulding elementary school. Giant private yard and new deck. High ceilings, lots of light, wooden floors, eat-in kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. 3 well-sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, open plan living and dining and a large office / playroom. Newly installed gas central heating and cooling. Bus stop that has a bus to Newton Center D line is 2 blocks away. Great neighborhood and house ready to welcome your family!



Terms: One year lease