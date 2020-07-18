All apartments in Newton
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

263 Arnold Rd.

263 Arnold Road · (857) 800-4603
Location

263 Arnold Road, Newton, MA 02459
Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great house in prime location - just blocks from Brown and Oak Hill Middle Schools and Newton South High school, and very close to Memorial Spaulding elementary school. Giant private yard and new deck. High ceilings, lots of light, wooden floors, eat-in kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. 3 well-sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, open plan living and dining and a large office / playroom. Newly installed gas central heating and cooling. Bus stop that has a bus to Newton Center D line is 2 blocks away. Great neighborhood and house ready to welcome your family!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 263 Arnold Rd. have any available units?
263 Arnold Rd. has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 263 Arnold Rd. have?
Some of 263 Arnold Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Arnold Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
263 Arnold Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Arnold Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 263 Arnold Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 263 Arnold Rd. offer parking?
No, 263 Arnold Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 263 Arnold Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Arnold Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Arnold Rd. have a pool?
No, 263 Arnold Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 263 Arnold Rd. have accessible units?
No, 263 Arnold Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Arnold Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 Arnold Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Arnold Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 Arnold Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

