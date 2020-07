Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This first floor 2.5-3 bed 2 bath apartment was completely gut renovated in 2013. The 2 fam bldg is conveniently located between Newton Centre & Rt 9 with easy access to the D line T. The beautiful master suite has an enormous walk in closet & gorgeous marble tile bath. The apartment has a modern open floor plan w/stunning period detail including ornate crown molding and coffered ceilings. The living rm has a working gas FP and beautiful original hardwood flooring which is featured throughout the apartment. The kitchen has all of the expected high end finishes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. There are two parking spaces along with heat, hot water, AND electric all INCLUDED in the rent! The property also features central AC as well as a private patio opened to a large shared yard. Truly a rare & stunning apartment!



Terms: One year lease