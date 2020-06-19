Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities media room

15 Ellis Road Available 08/01/20 **MID CENTURY MARVEL**5 BED 2.5 BATH, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, AVAILABLE AUG 1ST, - Nestled in the hills of Newton, just a few streets from Commonwealth Avenue, lies a beautiful mid-century modern house placed in the most sought after town west of Boston. Just 4 minutes from Pierce Elementary; rated 10/10 on greatschools.org, close to Day Middle School, and walking distance to Newton North High School, which boasts an astounding 97% graduation rate. this location also ensures an always easy commute, just 5 minutes from the Mass Pike, 13 minutes from I-95 and 10 Minutes from Route 9.



Built originally in 1959 this modern marvel was designed to perfectly compliment the lay of the land, allowing the house and the exterior grounds to flow freely together as one. Set in another time, this property is a blend of the new and the old, beautifully updated while still reflecting the time period and the architecture of ideas. Original grasscloth adorns the walls of the main open concept living area. A modernized kitchen with finishes including cork flooring, Professional Bosch Appliances, and Cesarstone countertops perfectly update the living area of the main floor. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and two full updated bathrooms complete the second floor. And on the ground floor you will find an original bathroom, two more bedrooms, with the option to create a large open space for potential playroom, office, or media room.



With views of protected land from all 3 levels of this unique property, a fabulous screened in sunporch, beautiful landscaping and a meditation patio, this house and its surrounding land offer you a one of a kind opportunity to live in a property based on simplify and an integration with nature, encouraging you to explore the world in new ways.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5729925)