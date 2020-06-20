143 Lincoln Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity to rent in Multi-Million dollar Newton Highlands Historic neighborhood. Freshly painted & renovated 1872 Victorian. The gracious foyer with its original newel post and curved balustrade beckons you inside to discover more charming features, such as its tall ceilings & windows, wide moldings, curved arches and varied species of hardwood floors. Beautiful NEW Calacatta Quartz counters were just installed. EIK has stainless steel LG gas stove, D/W, microwave, French-door style refrigerator with ice & water dispenser. All the rooms are large. There are two walk-in-closets and abundant storage space, including a walk up attic. In-unit Electrolux W/D. Efficient Central Air/Heat by gas, NEST thermostat and insulation minimize energy costs. Enjoy its huge yard or raised concrete patio. Garage parking, Snow removal, professional landscaping & water are included in rent. It's steps to T, village shops, cafes. Crystal Lake, Whole Foods and Cold Spring Park is a short stroll away.