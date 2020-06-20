All apartments in Newton
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

143 Lincoln Street

143 Lincoln Street · (617) 513-6704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

143 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA 02461
Newton Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to rent in Multi-Million dollar Newton Highlands Historic neighborhood. Freshly painted & renovated 1872 Victorian. The gracious foyer with its original newel post and curved balustrade beckons you inside to discover more charming features, such as its tall ceilings & windows, wide moldings, curved arches and varied species of hardwood floors. Beautiful NEW Calacatta Quartz counters were just installed. EIK has stainless steel LG gas stove, D/W, microwave, French-door style refrigerator with ice & water dispenser. All the rooms are large. There are two walk-in-closets and abundant storage space, including a walk up attic. In-unit Electrolux W/D. Efficient Central Air/Heat by gas, NEST thermostat and insulation minimize energy costs. Enjoy its huge yard or raised concrete patio. Garage parking, Snow removal, professional landscaping & water are included in rent. It's steps to T, village shops, cafes. Crystal Lake, Whole Foods and Cold Spring Park is a short stroll away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Lincoln Street have any available units?
143 Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 143 Lincoln Street have?
Some of 143 Lincoln Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 Lincoln Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 143 Lincoln Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 143 Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 143 Lincoln Street does offer parking.
Does 143 Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 143 Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 143 Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Lincoln Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 143 Lincoln Street has units with air conditioning.
