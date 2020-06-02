All apartments in Newton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

127 Eastbourne Rd

127 Eastbourne Road · (857) 383-8181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Eastbourne Road, Newton, MA 02459
Newton Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4750 · Avail. Aug 9

$4,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2364 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/09/20 Charming single family home in desirable location - Property Id: 314507

Sunny, charming, beautifully maintained Colonial in Ward School District. Spacious Living Room with Inglenook. Alcove study/office. Dining Room with wainscoting & bow window. Updated eat-in Kitchen with black stainless steel appliances 1year old. Well proportioned rooms. Walk-in closet and attic access in MBr. Beautiful bright living space on lower level finished in 2016 with fourth bedroom, TV room and full bath. Spacious patio, 1 car garage plus additional parking. Walk to Newton Center shops, T, Boston College and houses of worship. Won't last!

Owner pays for water and landscaping. Renter responsible for electric, gas and snow removal. One pet allowed. Non-smokers only please. First and last month's rent due at signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/127-eastbourne-rd-newton-center-ma/314507
Property Id 314507

(RLNE5939854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Eastbourne Rd have any available units?
127 Eastbourne Rd has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Eastbourne Rd have?
Some of 127 Eastbourne Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Eastbourne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
127 Eastbourne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Eastbourne Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Eastbourne Rd is pet friendly.
Does 127 Eastbourne Rd offer parking?
Yes, 127 Eastbourne Rd offers parking.
Does 127 Eastbourne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Eastbourne Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Eastbourne Rd have a pool?
No, 127 Eastbourne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 127 Eastbourne Rd have accessible units?
No, 127 Eastbourne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Eastbourne Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Eastbourne Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Eastbourne Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Eastbourne Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
