Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/09/20 Charming single family home in desirable location - Property Id: 314507



Sunny, charming, beautifully maintained Colonial in Ward School District. Spacious Living Room with Inglenook. Alcove study/office. Dining Room with wainscoting & bow window. Updated eat-in Kitchen with black stainless steel appliances 1year old. Well proportioned rooms. Walk-in closet and attic access in MBr. Beautiful bright living space on lower level finished in 2016 with fourth bedroom, TV room and full bath. Spacious patio, 1 car garage plus additional parking. Walk to Newton Center shops, T, Boston College and houses of worship. Won't last!



Owner pays for water and landscaping. Renter responsible for electric, gas and snow removal. One pet allowed. Non-smokers only please. First and last month's rent due at signing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/127-eastbourne-rd-newton-center-ma/314507

Property Id 314507



(RLNE5939854)