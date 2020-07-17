All apartments in Medford
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

85 Winthrop St

85 Winthrop Street · (781) 369-9825
Location

85 Winthrop Street, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3500 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Available 09/01/20 Luxury Modern Condo in the Heart of Tufts Hillside - Property Id: 72831

Modern, luxury, deleaded 3* bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in desirable Medford neighborhood. 1 minute walk to Tufts Univ. (and coffee shops, etc), bus access to Davis sq, 12 minutes to downtown Boston on I-93.

3D walkthru: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=w75fvzA8BJz

Details:
-Main floor with two living spaces, one bedroom, several large closets, & bathroom with waterfall shower, heated towel rack
-Fully renovated eat-in kitchen with built-in banquette seating & storage, white marble countertops, Viking stove, farm sink, & modern appliances
-Second bedroom on second floor, for plenty of privacy
-*Finished, heated basement is *unofficial* 3rd bedroom. Perfect for office/playroom/den/guest space. Multiple closets & full bathroom with tub & heated towel rack
-Beautiful, updated patio, deck, & garden
-In-unit laundry in basement
-1 off-street parking spot in driveway. Non-resident parking for additional cars on 3 nearby streets is available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/85-winthrop-st-medford-ma/72831
Property Id 72831

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5938623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Winthrop St have any available units?
85 Winthrop St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Winthrop St have?
Some of 85 Winthrop St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Winthrop St currently offering any rent specials?
85 Winthrop St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Winthrop St pet-friendly?
No, 85 Winthrop St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 85 Winthrop St offer parking?
Yes, 85 Winthrop St offers parking.
Does 85 Winthrop St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Winthrop St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Winthrop St have a pool?
No, 85 Winthrop St does not have a pool.
Does 85 Winthrop St have accessible units?
No, 85 Winthrop St does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Winthrop St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Winthrop St has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Winthrop St have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Winthrop St does not have units with air conditioning.
