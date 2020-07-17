Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Luxury Modern Condo in the Heart of Tufts Hillside - Property Id: 72831



Modern, luxury, deleaded 3* bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in desirable Medford neighborhood. 1 minute walk to Tufts Univ. (and coffee shops, etc), bus access to Davis sq, 12 minutes to downtown Boston on I-93.



3D walkthru: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=w75fvzA8BJz



Details:

-Main floor with two living spaces, one bedroom, several large closets, & bathroom with waterfall shower, heated towel rack

-Fully renovated eat-in kitchen with built-in banquette seating & storage, white marble countertops, Viking stove, farm sink, & modern appliances

-Second bedroom on second floor, for plenty of privacy

-*Finished, heated basement is *unofficial* 3rd bedroom. Perfect for office/playroom/den/guest space. Multiple closets & full bathroom with tub & heated towel rack

-Beautiful, updated patio, deck, & garden

-In-unit laundry in basement

-1 off-street parking spot in driveway. Non-resident parking for additional cars on 3 nearby streets is available.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/85-winthrop-st-medford-ma/72831

No Dogs Allowed



