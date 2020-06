Amenities

- Grand, spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit in side-by-side duplex - Complete new renovation - West Medford on Arlington/Somerville line - Central AC - Newer construction in 1987 - no worries for lead - Granite countertop - Living room/dining/kitchen/half bath on first floor - Three bedrooms + 2 full bathrooms on second floor - Master bedroom with full bath - Gleaming new hardwood floors throughout - Dishwasher/garbage disposal - Full basement with washer and dryer - Gas heating - Stainless appliances - Huge private backyard for recreation, parking etc. - Next to Mystic River Path, Dugger Park and Mystic Lakes - Steps to commuter rail and Playstead Park - Walking distance to Tufts - Pets negotiable



Terms: One year lease