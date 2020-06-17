41 Wright Ave.

Amenities

$2500 / 3br - Near Tufts University, 7/1 Available!! 3-bedroom apartment (Medford) (Medford) Wright Ave at Main Street (google map) 3BR / 1Ba available jul 1 apartment w/d in unit off-street parking Spacious 3-bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a two-family house near Tufts University and downtown Medford shops, restaurants and public transportation. @ 3 minutes walking distance to bus 101 Main St @ Harvard St Stop; @ 5 minutes walking distance to bus 95 Mystic Ave. opp. Harvard St. Stop ; @ 20 minutes walking distance to Davis Square T station. Formal dinner room Large eat-in-kitchen includes a gas range, and refrigerator, Washer and dryer in unit Nice fenced backyard One spot for driving way parking no extra fee Rent: $2500 per month, plus utilities 1 year lease required First month's rental, Last month's rental, 1 month of security deposit required.



