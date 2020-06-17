All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

41 Wright Ave.

41 Wright Ave · (781) 315-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 Wright Ave, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
$2500 / 3br - Near Tufts University, 7/1 Available!! 3-bedroom apartment (Medford) (Medford) Wright Ave at Main Street (google map) 3BR / 1Ba available jul 1 apartment w/d in unit off-street parking Spacious 3-bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a two-family house near Tufts University and downtown Medford shops, restaurants and public transportation. @ 3 minutes walking distance to bus 101 Main St @ Harvard St Stop; @ 5 minutes walking distance to bus 95 Mystic Ave. opp. Harvard St. Stop ; @ 20 minutes walking distance to Davis Square T station. Formal dinner room Large eat-in-kitchen includes a gas range, and refrigerator, Washer and dryer in unit Nice fenced backyard One spot for driving way parking no extra fee Rent: $2500 per month, plus utilities 1 year lease required First month's rental, Last month's rental, 1 month of security deposit required.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Wright Ave. have any available units?
41 Wright Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does 41 Wright Ave. have?
Some of 41 Wright Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Wright Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
41 Wright Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Wright Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 41 Wright Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 41 Wright Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 41 Wright Ave. does offer parking.
Does 41 Wright Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Wright Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Wright Ave. have a pool?
No, 41 Wright Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 41 Wright Ave. have accessible units?
No, 41 Wright Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Wright Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Wright Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Wright Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Wright Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
