28 Benham St
28 Benham St

28 Benham Street · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Benham Street, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely gorgeous total gut renovation of 1st floor of two family home steps to Tufts U and 15-20 min walk to Davis Square. Condo quality renovation with high end appliances, central AC, beautiful hardwood floors, and access to free laundry. Also has quality that you can't see like spray foam insulation so your heating bills will be low! Great landlord, great location. A fixed cat or small dog is possible, but dog in particular must have excellent references and not be a crazy barker. (Reference #176301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Benham St have any available units?
28 Benham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does 28 Benham St have?
Some of 28 Benham St's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Benham St currently offering any rent specials?
28 Benham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Benham St pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Benham St is pet friendly.
Does 28 Benham St offer parking?
No, 28 Benham St does not offer parking.
Does 28 Benham St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Benham St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Benham St have a pool?
No, 28 Benham St does not have a pool.
Does 28 Benham St have accessible units?
No, 28 Benham St does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Benham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Benham St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Benham St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 Benham St has units with air conditioning.
