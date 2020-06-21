221 Boston Avenue

Amenities
1 Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated minutes to Tufts University. Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal. New ceramic tile throughout + Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Large Bedrooms all with closets. Plenty of Storage. House has been Fully insulated to save on heating and cooling. Freshly Pained walls, New windows and much more!
Laundry In Basement, first, last, security required + Credit. Students OK. Off Street Parking available.
3D tour https://3dapartment.com/embed/3695
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/221-boston-ave-medford-ma-02155-usa-unit-1/5ae95c33-972b-4048-84f4-672f6b3decb9
(RLNE5841183)