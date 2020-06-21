All apartments in Medford
221 Boston Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

221 Boston Avenue

221 Boston Avenue · (617) 872-7656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA 02155
Medford Hillside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
1 Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated minutes to Tufts University. Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal. New ceramic tile throughout + Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Large Bedrooms all with closets. Plenty of Storage. House has been Fully insulated to save on heating and cooling. Freshly Pained walls, New windows and much more!

Laundry In Basement, first, last, security required + Credit. Students OK. Off Street Parking available.

3D tour https://3dapartment.com/embed/3695

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/221-boston-ave-medford-ma-02155-usa-unit-1/5ae95c33-972b-4048-84f4-672f6b3decb9

(RLNE5841183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Boston Avenue have any available units?
221 Boston Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 Boston Avenue have?
Some of 221 Boston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Boston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
221 Boston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Boston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Boston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 221 Boston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 221 Boston Avenue does offer parking.
Does 221 Boston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Boston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Boston Avenue have a pool?
No, 221 Boston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 221 Boston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 221 Boston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Boston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Boston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Boston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Boston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
