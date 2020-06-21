221 Boston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

1 Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated minutes to Tufts University. Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal. New ceramic tile throughout + Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Large Bedrooms all with closets. Plenty of Storage. House has been Fully insulated to save on heating and cooling. Freshly Pained walls, New windows and much more!



Laundry In Basement, first, last, security required + Credit. Students OK. Off Street Parking available.



3D tour https://3dapartment.com/embed/3695



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/221-boston-ave-medford-ma-02155-usa-unit-1/5ae95c33-972b-4048-84f4-672f6b3decb9



(RLNE5841183)