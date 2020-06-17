216 Brookside Parkway

Amenities

16 Brookside Parkway Apt #2, Medford, MA 02155 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Moving Greater Boston Team ., Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Warren Residential, (617) 440-9924. Available from: 05/01/2020. No pets allowed. This spacious 2 bedroom is located on the second floor of a two family house on a quiet side street. The space includes two smaller bonus rooms off each side of the house. Great for office space or big walk in closets for additional storage. The apartment boasts an extremely bright living and dining room and sun room overlooking the street through big windows. Ample on street free parking/Emergency parking in driveway during snow declared by City. The unit includes washer/dryer and Central AC. Great location for commuters being just minutes away from downtown by car or express bus. You will enjoy the close proximity to many restaurants and shops in neighboring Medford Square along with the Middlesex Fells Reservation and nearby Spot Pond just 5 minutes away. **Video tour is available** [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3527214 ]