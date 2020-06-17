All apartments in Medford
216 Brookside Parkway

Location

216 Brookside Parkway, Medford, MA 02155
Lawrence Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
16 Brookside Parkway Apt #2, Medford, MA 02155 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Moving Greater Boston Team ., Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Warren Residential, (617) 440-9924. Available from: 05/01/2020. No pets allowed. This spacious 2 bedroom is located on the second floor of a two family house on a quiet side street. The space includes two smaller bonus rooms off each side of the house. Great for office space or big walk in closets for additional storage. The apartment boasts an extremely bright living and dining room and sun room overlooking the street through big windows. Ample on street free parking/Emergency parking in driveway during snow declared by City. The unit includes washer/dryer and Central AC. Great location for commuters being just minutes away from downtown by car or express bus. You will enjoy the close proximity to many restaurants and shops in neighboring Medford Square along with the Middlesex Fells Reservation and nearby Spot Pond just 5 minutes away. **Video tour is available** [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3527214 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Brookside Parkway have any available units?
216 Brookside Parkway has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Brookside Parkway have?
Some of 216 Brookside Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Brookside Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
216 Brookside Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Brookside Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 216 Brookside Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 216 Brookside Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 216 Brookside Parkway does offer parking.
Does 216 Brookside Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Brookside Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Brookside Parkway have a pool?
No, 216 Brookside Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 216 Brookside Parkway have accessible units?
No, 216 Brookside Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Brookside Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Brookside Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Brookside Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 Brookside Parkway has units with air conditioning.
