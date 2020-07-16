All apartments in Medford
Medford, MA
194 Fellsway W 3
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

194 Fellsway W 3

194 Fellsway W · (805) 450-7087
194 Fellsway W, Medford, MA 02155
Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 194 Fellsway West, 3rd Floor Penthouse Apartment - Property Id: 304045

A beautiful newly renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Medford, 3rd floor penthouse level. This amazing unit features everything brand new, from new hardwood floors and construction to a brand new kitchen, shaker-style cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, tons of natural light, new gas heating system, with forced air heating, laundry in basement. This is a great Location right off RT 93, 3 blocks from Rt 60 & Target store, close to Stop & Shop, Dunkins as well as MBTA train & bus lines - bus pulls right out front. Be the first to live in this amazing rental right in the hottest growing area in Medford.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304045
Property Id 304045

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5871351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Fellsway W 3 have any available units?
194 Fellsway W 3 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 194 Fellsway W 3 have?
Some of 194 Fellsway W 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Fellsway W 3 currently offering any rent specials?
194 Fellsway W 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Fellsway W 3 pet-friendly?
No, 194 Fellsway W 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 194 Fellsway W 3 offer parking?
No, 194 Fellsway W 3 does not offer parking.
Does 194 Fellsway W 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 194 Fellsway W 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Fellsway W 3 have a pool?
No, 194 Fellsway W 3 does not have a pool.
Does 194 Fellsway W 3 have accessible units?
No, 194 Fellsway W 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Fellsway W 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 194 Fellsway W 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Fellsway W 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 Fellsway W 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
