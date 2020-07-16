194 Fellsway W 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 194 Fellsway West, 3rd Floor Penthouse Apartment - Property Id: 304045
A beautiful newly renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Medford, 3rd floor penthouse level. This amazing unit features everything brand new, from new hardwood floors and construction to a brand new kitchen, shaker-style cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, tons of natural light, new gas heating system, with forced air heating, laundry in basement. This is a great Location right off RT 93, 3 blocks from Rt 60 & Target store, close to Stop & Shop, Dunkins as well as MBTA train & bus lines - bus pulls right out front. Be the first to live in this amazing rental right in the hottest growing area in Medford.
No Pets Allowed
