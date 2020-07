Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Sterling Street 2bd+/3bd (+ can be an office or cozy 3rd bedroom!), top floor, hardwood floors, living room with sliders to nice front porch, updated bath, huge eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and tile floor, big back porch, shared patio and yard. Professionally managed property with on-site laundry. Exclusive use of driveway. Peaceful setting near green spaces and Main Street restaurants. Good access to Davis. Dog friendly too! Video Available!



Terms: One year lease