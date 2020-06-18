All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 184 Grant Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
184 Grant Ave.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:30 PM

184 Grant Ave.

184 Grant Avenue · (781) 315-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

184 Grant Avenue, Medford, MA 02155
Glenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recent Renovations to this Sunny 5 room, 2 Bedroom. 1&1/2 bath with laundry (1st fl.)in quiet neighborhood off quiet side street but less than 5 min. walk to 2 diff. MBTA lines. E.G.: 1)recently tiled bathroom, with all plumbing fixtures(shower ,sink,toilet) 2) recently renovated kitchen cabinets &counter in eat-in kitchen , & floor-w/ hook-ups for stackable washer-dryer in .5 bath off kitchen 3)refinished hardwood floors throughout; 4)conversion To high efficiency gas heat & hot water systems; 5)recently insulated; Tilt-in thermopane windows; 6)all new plumbing & electric(every pipe & wire in the building was replaced);CAD5 wired 7)Sep. hall storage., w/some basement storage No pets, no smoking .

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Grant Ave. have any available units?
184 Grant Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
Is 184 Grant Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
184 Grant Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Grant Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 184 Grant Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 184 Grant Ave. offer parking?
No, 184 Grant Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 184 Grant Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 184 Grant Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Grant Ave. have a pool?
No, 184 Grant Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 184 Grant Ave. have accessible units?
No, 184 Grant Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Grant Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 Grant Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 184 Grant Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 184 Grant Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 184 Grant Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
75 SL
75 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms
Medford Dog Friendly ApartmentsMedford Pet Friendly Places
Medford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity