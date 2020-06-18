184 Grant Ave.

Amenities

Recent Renovations to this Sunny 5 room, 2 Bedroom. 1&1/2 bath with laundry (1st fl.)in quiet neighborhood off quiet side street but less than 5 min. walk to 2 diff. MBTA lines. E.G.: 1)recently tiled bathroom, with all plumbing fixtures(shower ,sink,toilet) 2) recently renovated kitchen cabinets &counter in eat-in kitchen , & floor-w/ hook-ups for stackable washer-dryer in .5 bath off kitchen 3)refinished hardwood floors throughout; 4)conversion To high efficiency gas heat & hot water systems; 5)recently insulated; Tilt-in thermopane windows; 6)all new plumbing & electric(every pipe & wire in the building was replaced);CAD5 wired 7)Sep. hall storage., w/some basement storage No pets, no smoking .



Terms: One year lease