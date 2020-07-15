16 Radcliffe St.

Amenities

Huge 5 bedroom for rent 1 block from Tufts University, close to Davis Square. 5 bedrooms & 2 full baths on 2nd & 3rd floor of a sunny 2 family house. Newly renovated and painted, energy efficient windows, eat in kitchen, pantry, dining, living, dishwasher, free washer/dryer in unit (no coin), screened in back porch, study, lots of storage, foyer and hardwood floors throughout (recently re-finished), 2 parking spaces. Property has beautiful oversized yard (7758 sf) on a quiet street with on-street parking (ask about additional off-street parking) and private front porch & entrance. Property is well maintained by owner. Rent is $3750 plus utilities. Available August 1st. Pets with owner approval. First months rent and security deposit and broker's fee both equal to one month's rent required at lease signing.



