All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 16 Radcliffe St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
16 Radcliffe St.
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

16 Radcliffe St.

16 Radcliffe St · (617) 817-8478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16 Radcliffe St, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Huge 5 bedroom for rent 1 block from Tufts University, close to Davis Square. 5 bedrooms & 2 full baths on 2nd & 3rd floor of a sunny 2 family house. Newly renovated and painted, energy efficient windows, eat in kitchen, pantry, dining, living, dishwasher, free washer/dryer in unit (no coin), screened in back porch, study, lots of storage, foyer and hardwood floors throughout (recently re-finished), 2 parking spaces. Property has beautiful oversized yard (7758 sf) on a quiet street with on-street parking (ask about additional off-street parking) and private front porch & entrance. Property is well maintained by owner. Rent is $3750 plus utilities. Available August 1st. Pets with owner approval. First months rent and security deposit and broker's fee both equal to one month's rent required at lease signing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Radcliffe St. have any available units?
16 Radcliffe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does 16 Radcliffe St. have?
Some of 16 Radcliffe St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Radcliffe St. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Radcliffe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Radcliffe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Radcliffe St. is pet friendly.
Does 16 Radcliffe St. offer parking?
Yes, 16 Radcliffe St. offers parking.
Does 16 Radcliffe St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Radcliffe St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Radcliffe St. have a pool?
No, 16 Radcliffe St. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Radcliffe St. have accessible units?
No, 16 Radcliffe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Radcliffe St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Radcliffe St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Radcliffe St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Radcliffe St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16 Radcliffe St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
75 SL
75 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street
Medford, MA 02155
Medford Square Riverside
65 Riverside Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms
Medford Apartments with ParkingMedford Pet Friendly Places
Medford Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington
Downtown Medford

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity