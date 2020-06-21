15 Taylor Street

Amenities
a Available 09/01/20 HUGE, RENOVATED 7 bedroom duplex apartment just a 9 minute walk to Tufts campus and a 7 minute walk to Whole Foods. GRANITE kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances, and two new stunning bathrooms. Hardwood floors everywhere, and CENTRAL AIR, including A/C. Comes with one tandem spot that can easily fit two cars (even 3). Large rooms and giant living room on the top floor: a truly one-of-a-kind apartment that will make your friends jelly. Laundry in basement and nice back yard area and back deck.
Video tour available on request. September 1st move in date, not flexible. No utilities included.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/15-taylor-st-medford-ma-02155-usa-unit-a/05fa2f68-d503-4f94-9e1d-f0359179996a
(RLNE5840953)