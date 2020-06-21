All apartments in Medford
15 Taylor Street
15 Taylor Street

15 Taylor Street · (617) 872-7656
Location

15 Taylor Street, Medford, MA 02155
Medford Hillside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit a · Avail. Sep 1

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
a Available 09/01/20 HUGE, RENOVATED 7 bedroom duplex apartment just a 9 minute walk to Tufts campus and a 7 minute walk to Whole Foods. GRANITE kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances, and two new stunning bathrooms. Hardwood floors everywhere, and CENTRAL AIR, including A/C. Comes with one tandem spot that can easily fit two cars (even 3). Large rooms and giant living room on the top floor: a truly one-of-a-kind apartment that will make your friends jelly. Laundry in basement and nice back yard area and back deck.

Video tour available on request. September 1st move in date, not flexible. No utilities included.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/15-taylor-st-medford-ma-02155-usa-unit-a/05fa2f68-d503-4f94-9e1d-f0359179996a

(RLNE5840953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Taylor Street have any available units?
15 Taylor Street has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Taylor Street have?
Some of 15 Taylor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Taylor Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Taylor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Taylor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Taylor Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 Taylor Street offer parking?
No, 15 Taylor Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Taylor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Taylor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Taylor Street have a pool?
No, 15 Taylor Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Taylor Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Taylor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Taylor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Taylor Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Taylor Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Taylor Street has units with air conditioning.
