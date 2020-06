Amenities

Don't miss out on this gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located on Ashland St- just steps from Bellrock Park and a short walk to Malden Center & Malden Station Train (Orange Line/Commuter Rail). Convenient location- just mins to Downtown Boston and Encore Casino. Spacious 1st floor unit in a 2 family house, with large backyard and plenty of storage in basement. This apartment boats a renovated kitchen/bath, washer/dryer in unit and hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Cats ok. STREET PARKING ONLY. * Available NOW * -1st Month Rent -1 Month Security Deposit -1 Month Broker Fee



Terms: One year lease