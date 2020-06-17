All apartments in Malden
Malden, MA
52 Francis St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

52 Francis St.

52 Francis Street · No Longer Available
Location

52 Francis Street, Malden, MA 02148
Oak Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Sunny renovated 3+ bedroom 2 full bath top floor duplex located in Malden. The main floor offers a beautiful living room with an alcove, dining room, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a bedroom and a full bath. In-unit washer and dryer located off of the kitchen with shelving and an extra storage closet. Upstairs on the top floor has one medium sized room, ample closets, and a massive master suite with California Closets, vaulted ceilings and a skylight, as well as a bonus room that may be used as an office. Shared backyard and driveway parking for 1, possibly 2 compact cars. Extra storage in the basement is also available. The apartment has been freshly painted with new electrical and plumbing. Commuter convenience to Orange Line (Oak Grove or Malden Center). Pets negotiable, for a fee. Available June 1st.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Francis St. have any available units?
52 Francis St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
What amenities does 52 Francis St. have?
Some of 52 Francis St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Francis St. currently offering any rent specials?
52 Francis St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Francis St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Francis St. is pet friendly.
Does 52 Francis St. offer parking?
Yes, 52 Francis St. does offer parking.
Does 52 Francis St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Francis St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Francis St. have a pool?
No, 52 Francis St. does not have a pool.
Does 52 Francis St. have accessible units?
No, 52 Francis St. does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Francis St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Francis St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Francis St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Francis St. does not have units with air conditioning.
