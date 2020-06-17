52 Francis St.

Amenities

Sunny renovated 3+ bedroom 2 full bath top floor duplex located in Malden. The main floor offers a beautiful living room with an alcove, dining room, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a bedroom and a full bath. In-unit washer and dryer located off of the kitchen with shelving and an extra storage closet. Upstairs on the top floor has one medium sized room, ample closets, and a massive master suite with California Closets, vaulted ceilings and a skylight, as well as a bonus room that may be used as an office. Shared backyard and driveway parking for 1, possibly 2 compact cars. Extra storage in the basement is also available. The apartment has been freshly painted with new electrical and plumbing. Commuter convenience to Orange Line (Oak Grove or Malden Center). Pets negotiable, for a fee. Available June 1st.



Terms: One year lease