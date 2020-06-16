502 Pleasant St.

Amenities

Imagine moving into a recently-renovated townhome-style apartment convenient to everything Malden has to offer. Enjoy entertaining in your massive living area, situated between the kitchen and powder room off of the entryway and complete with hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen with LG appliances, including a six-burner gas range, flows out to your private deck where you can dine al-fresco or simply enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Two bedrooms and one full bath on the second floor and dual master suites on the third floor lend to a flexible floorplan for all types of living situations. Full basement includes a half bath as well as an additional room perfect for a guest bedroom, media room, playroom or home office and an abundance of storage. Just blocks to Blink Fitness, Rite Aid, Target and minutes away from the Malden Center T station and all that Malden Center has to offer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (tankless forced hot water by gas, wall-A/C units throughout). Two tandem parking spaces available, additional spaces available for an additional fee. MAY BE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN PRIOR TO 9/1/2020. (Photos are of the other unit. All finishes are similar or the same)



Terms: One year lease