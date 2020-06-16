All apartments in Malden
Find more places like 502 Pleasant St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malden, MA
/
502 Pleasant St.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

502 Pleasant St.

502 Pleasant Street · (202) 213-8248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Malden
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

502 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA 02148
Edgeworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
media room
Imagine moving into a recently-renovated townhome-style apartment convenient to everything Malden has to offer. Enjoy entertaining in your massive living area, situated between the kitchen and powder room off of the entryway and complete with hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen with LG appliances, including a six-burner gas range, flows out to your private deck where you can dine al-fresco or simply enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Two bedrooms and one full bath on the second floor and dual master suites on the third floor lend to a flexible floorplan for all types of living situations. Full basement includes a half bath as well as an additional room perfect for a guest bedroom, media room, playroom or home office and an abundance of storage. Just blocks to Blink Fitness, Rite Aid, Target and minutes away from the Malden Center T station and all that Malden Center has to offer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (tankless forced hot water by gas, wall-A/C units throughout). Two tandem parking spaces available, additional spaces available for an additional fee. MAY BE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN PRIOR TO 9/1/2020. (Photos are of the other unit. All finishes are similar or the same)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Pleasant St. have any available units?
502 Pleasant St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
What amenities does 502 Pleasant St. have?
Some of 502 Pleasant St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Pleasant St. currently offering any rent specials?
502 Pleasant St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Pleasant St. pet-friendly?
No, 502 Pleasant St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 502 Pleasant St. offer parking?
Yes, 502 Pleasant St. does offer parking.
Does 502 Pleasant St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Pleasant St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Pleasant St. have a pool?
No, 502 Pleasant St. does not have a pool.
Does 502 Pleasant St. have accessible units?
No, 502 Pleasant St. does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Pleasant St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Pleasant St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Pleasant St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 Pleasant St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 502 Pleasant St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St
Malden, MA 02148
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St
Malden, MA 02148
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane
Malden, MA 02148
Malden Gardens
520 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane
Malden, MA 02148
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St
Malden, MA 02148

Similar Pages

Malden 1 BedroomsMalden 2 Bedrooms
Malden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalden Apartments with Gym
Malden Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Malden Center
Maplewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity