31 Beltran St 2

31 Beltran Street · (617) 447-0298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Beltran Street, Malden, MA 02148
Oak Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 West Malden Apartment - 2nd Floor - Property Id: 61318

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with lots of natural sunlight located in quiet West Malden neighborhood. Off street parking. Conveniently located near Oak Grove/Malden Center T stops (zip cars here too), Fells Reservation, hiking/bike trails and major highways. Large rooms, newly renovated kitchen, laundry, dishwasher all new appliances and lots of storage on the third floor. No smoking, pets neg. Credit check and references are required. This is a great neighborhood - must see to appreciate!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/31-beltran-st-malden-ma-unit-2/61318
Property Id 61318

(RLNE5958674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Beltran St 2 have any available units?
31 Beltran St 2 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Beltran St 2 have?
Some of 31 Beltran St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Beltran St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
31 Beltran St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Beltran St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Beltran St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 31 Beltran St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 31 Beltran St 2 offers parking.
Does 31 Beltran St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Beltran St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Beltran St 2 have a pool?
No, 31 Beltran St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 31 Beltran St 2 have accessible units?
No, 31 Beltran St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Beltran St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Beltran St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Beltran St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Beltran St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
