31 Beltran St 2

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 West Malden Apartment - 2nd Floor



Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with lots of natural sunlight located in quiet West Malden neighborhood. Off street parking. Conveniently located near Oak Grove/Malden Center T stops (zip cars here too), Fells Reservation, hiking/bike trails and major highways. Large rooms, newly renovated kitchen, laundry, dishwasher all new appliances and lots of storage on the third floor. No smoking, pets neg. Credit check and references are required. This is a great neighborhood - must see to appreciate!

