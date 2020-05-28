18 Beltran Street 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit 1 Available 06/25/20 5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572



3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation. Laundry onsite. Off-street parking available (please ask).



Seeking three clean and responsible people. Non-smoker only. No pets.



Available NOW. One year lease, or short term to 8/31/2020. First+Last+Security by move-in.



If interested, please reply with a short description of your group (such as what you do, how many people, planned move-in date, etc.).

No Pets Allowed



