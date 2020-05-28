All apartments in Malden
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:08 PM

18 Beltran Street 1

18 Beltran Street · (781) 395-4897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Beltran Street, Malden, MA 02148
Oak Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jun 25

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 1 Available 06/25/20 5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572

3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation. Laundry onsite. Off-street parking available (please ask).

Seeking three clean and responsible people. Non-smoker only. No pets.

Available NOW. One year lease, or short term to 8/31/2020. First+Last+Security by move-in.

If interested, please reply with a short description of your group (such as what you do, how many people, planned move-in date, etc.).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300572
Property Id 300572

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Beltran Street 1 have any available units?
18 Beltran Street 1 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Beltran Street 1 have?
Some of 18 Beltran Street 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Beltran Street 1 currently offering any rent specials?
18 Beltran Street 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Beltran Street 1 pet-friendly?
No, 18 Beltran Street 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 18 Beltran Street 1 offer parking?
Yes, 18 Beltran Street 1 does offer parking.
Does 18 Beltran Street 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Beltran Street 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Beltran Street 1 have a pool?
No, 18 Beltran Street 1 does not have a pool.
Does 18 Beltran Street 1 have accessible units?
No, 18 Beltran Street 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Beltran Street 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Beltran Street 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Beltran Street 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Beltran Street 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
