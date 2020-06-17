160 Pleasant St.

Amenities

Luxury Studio apartment available in a fantastic location! Right in the heart of Malden Center, you are right next to lots of restaurants, convenience, and the Orange Line T stop which will get you to Melrose, Medford, Somerville or Downtown Boston in minutes. The apartment features: -Right next to T! -Spacious floor plan -Stackable washer & dryer IN-UNIT! -All modern appliances -Dishwasher & Disposal -Built-in Microwave -Large windows bringing in lots of sunlight -Modern bathroom -Individually controlled Central A/C -Beautiful Lobby with fireplace -Private fitness room -Garage parking available under the building -Common Sundeck with city views -24-hour business center -Monthly community events & parties -Extra storage available -Cats and Dogs OK! -NO BROKER'S FEE!



Terms: One year lease