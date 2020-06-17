All apartments in Malden
160 Pleasant St.

160 Pleasant Street · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA 02148
Malden Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Luxury Studio apartment available in a fantastic location! Right in the heart of Malden Center, you are right next to lots of restaurants, convenience, and the Orange Line T stop which will get you to Melrose, Medford, Somerville or Downtown Boston in minutes. The apartment features: -Right next to T! -Spacious floor plan -Stackable washer & dryer IN-UNIT! -All modern appliances -Dishwasher & Disposal -Built-in Microwave -Large windows bringing in lots of sunlight -Modern bathroom -Individually controlled Central A/C -Beautiful Lobby with fireplace -Private fitness room -Garage parking available under the building -Common Sundeck with city views -24-hour business center -Monthly community events & parties -Extra storage available -Cats and Dogs OK! -NO BROKER'S FEE!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Pleasant St. have any available units?
160 Pleasant St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
What amenities does 160 Pleasant St. have?
Some of 160 Pleasant St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Pleasant St. currently offering any rent specials?
160 Pleasant St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Pleasant St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Pleasant St. is pet friendly.
Does 160 Pleasant St. offer parking?
Yes, 160 Pleasant St. does offer parking.
Does 160 Pleasant St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Pleasant St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Pleasant St. have a pool?
No, 160 Pleasant St. does not have a pool.
Does 160 Pleasant St. have accessible units?
No, 160 Pleasant St. does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Pleasant St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Pleasant St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Pleasant St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 Pleasant St. has units with air conditioning.
