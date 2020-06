Amenities

w/d hookup parking extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

LOVELY FIRST FLOOR UNIT IN A 4 FAMILY BUIDLING. SHORT DISTANCE TO MALDEN T STATION-ORANGE LINE, SHOPS, STORES, AND MAJOR ROADS. LARGE AND SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH AMPLE CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. ADJOINING IS AN AREA FOR DINING TABLE OR DEN SIZE LIVING ROOM.. BEDROOM IS QUEEN/FULL SIZE . OTHER ROOM IS IDEAL FOR OFFICE OR JUST FOR EXTRA STORAGE.. OFF STREET PARKING FOR ONE CAR. WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP IN KITCHEN. NICE YARD TO RELAX AND ENJOY THE WARM WEATHER. NO SMOKING OF ANYTHING IN UNIT OR BUILDING. NO PETS. SINGLE PERSON OCCUPANCY ONLY PER LANDLORD.