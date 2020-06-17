150 Exchange St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym internet access new construction

Located in the heart of Malden, MA, This property offers amenities and luxe features that cater to each residents needs. Its state of the art fitness center will blow you away. The rooftop deck offers spectacular Boston skyline views. The function rooms allow you to mingle with other residents or reserve them to entertain your guests. In residences, contemporary fixtures, and stainless steel appliances create a distinct polished look. These Apartments provide residents with the best of both worlds. These newly constructed residences are only minutes north of historic Boston. The city is easily accessible from the Malden Center MBTA train station. Head one block from your new home and hop onto the rapid transit Orange Line. From there it is quick 10 minute ride to Boston s world class arts, entertainment, universities, restaurants, historic sites, hospitals and financial district. With a Walk Score of 88, you need not head into Boston to have some fun. You can step out your front door and stroll Malden s tree lined streets to enjoy a myriad of outstanding dining, shopping and recreational options. Malden Center features a wide array of international eateries. Additionally, you can easily walk to the super market, bank, pharmacy or other retail sales and service options in the downtown. If you are looking to explore the quieter side of Malden you can stroll to the public library or choose from several beautiful parks. You can also hop on your bicycle and enjoy the Bike to the Sea, a trail free of cars stretching from the Mystic River to the ocean front beaches of the North Shore. Really want to get away? Grab a nearby Zip Car and jump onto the Interstate highway system minutes away to explore all that New England has to offer. Features & Amenities: Stainless Appliances (range, oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal) Espresso Cabinets Washer/Dryer in Unit Comcast & Verizon CATV, Phone, and Internet Available Heat/AC Controls in Unit Angle Bay Window in Living Room (most units) A maximum of one dog or two cats is permitted per apartment home. Dogs may not exceed 60 lbs either at their current weight or anticipated weight at full maturity. Unit owners must complete a pet application with references, proof of current vaccinations, and sign a pet addendum. Pet Fees: Cats: $25 a month Dogs: $50 a month



Terms: One year lease