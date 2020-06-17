All apartments in Malden
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:32 PM

150 Exchange St.

150 Exchange St · (617) 307-7229
Location

150 Exchange St, Malden, MA 02148
Malden Center

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
new construction
Located in the heart of Malden, MA, This property offers amenities and luxe features that cater to each residents needs. Its state of the art fitness center will blow you away. The rooftop deck offers spectacular Boston skyline views. The function rooms allow you to mingle with other residents or reserve them to entertain your guests. In residences, contemporary fixtures, and stainless steel appliances create a distinct polished look. These Apartments provide residents with the best of both worlds. These newly constructed residences are only minutes north of historic Boston. The city is easily accessible from the Malden Center MBTA train station. Head one block from your new home and hop onto the rapid transit Orange Line. From there it is quick 10 minute ride to Boston s world class arts, entertainment, universities, restaurants, historic sites, hospitals and financial district. With a Walk Score of 88, you need not head into Boston to have some fun. You can step out your front door and stroll Malden s tree lined streets to enjoy a myriad of outstanding dining, shopping and recreational options. Malden Center features a wide array of international eateries. Additionally, you can easily walk to the super market, bank, pharmacy or other retail sales and service options in the downtown. If you are looking to explore the quieter side of Malden you can stroll to the public library or choose from several beautiful parks. You can also hop on your bicycle and enjoy the Bike to the Sea, a trail free of cars stretching from the Mystic River to the ocean front beaches of the North Shore. Really want to get away? Grab a nearby Zip Car and jump onto the Interstate highway system minutes away to explore all that New England has to offer. Features & Amenities: Stainless Appliances (range, oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal) Espresso Cabinets Washer/Dryer in Unit Comcast & Verizon CATV, Phone, and Internet Available Heat/AC Controls in Unit Angle Bay Window in Living Room (most units) A maximum of one dog or two cats is permitted per apartment home. Dogs may not exceed 60 lbs either at their current weight or anticipated weight at full maturity. Unit owners must complete a pet application with references, proof of current vaccinations, and sign a pet addendum. Pet Fees: Cats: $25 a month Dogs: $50 a month

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Exchange St. have any available units?
150 Exchange St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
What amenities does 150 Exchange St. have?
Some of 150 Exchange St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Exchange St. currently offering any rent specials?
150 Exchange St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Exchange St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Exchange St. is pet friendly.
Does 150 Exchange St. offer parking?
No, 150 Exchange St. does not offer parking.
Does 150 Exchange St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Exchange St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Exchange St. have a pool?
No, 150 Exchange St. does not have a pool.
Does 150 Exchange St. have accessible units?
No, 150 Exchange St. does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Exchange St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Exchange St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Exchange St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 Exchange St. has units with air conditioning.
