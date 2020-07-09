14 Hancock St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A duplex building located only 1 mile from Malden Center. This unit is on the first floor, beautifully renovated. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including one master bedroom. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and new cabinetry. Hardwood floor throughout. Plenty of room for entertaining in addition to a separate dining area, and a large living room area! Central heat and central cooling. Laundry hookup provided. Available Now! Owner pays for water. One off-street parking and plenty on street parking.