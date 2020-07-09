All apartments in Malden
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:41 AM

14 Hancock St

14 Hancock Street · (774) 222-0952
Location

14 Hancock Street, Malden, MA 02148
Ferryway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A duplex building located only 1 mile from Malden Center. This unit is on the first floor, beautifully renovated. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including one master bedroom. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and new cabinetry. Hardwood floor throughout. Plenty of room for entertaining in addition to a separate dining area, and a large living room area! Central heat and central cooling. Laundry hookup provided. Available Now! Owner pays for water. One off-street parking and plenty on street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Hancock St have any available units?
14 Hancock St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Hancock St have?
Some of 14 Hancock St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Hancock St currently offering any rent specials?
14 Hancock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Hancock St pet-friendly?
No, 14 Hancock St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 14 Hancock St offer parking?
Yes, 14 Hancock St offers parking.
Does 14 Hancock St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Hancock St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Hancock St have a pool?
No, 14 Hancock St does not have a pool.
Does 14 Hancock St have accessible units?
No, 14 Hancock St does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Hancock St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Hancock St has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Hancock St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Hancock St does not have units with air conditioning.
