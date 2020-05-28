1 Stone Lane

Amenities
Welcome to The Chase at Overlook Ridge! Convenient access to Route 1 and public transportation! Bright & Spacious unit available June 1st! Contemporary Kitchen with Espresso Cabinetry & Pendant Lighting, Stainless-Steel & Energy-Efficient Kitchen Appliances. Washer and Dryer in the unit! 2 Suites with Spacious, Walk-In Closets! Central air and heat! Enjoy a great start to your day at our state-of-the-art fitness centers. Find your zen in our yoga studio or work up a sweat in the fitness center, which is complete with LifeFitness Equipment and Synrgy360. If you are a sports lover, check out the onsite community tennis court. Onsite dog park. If your pup is muddy after a play session, visit the convenient pet wash station for a quick bath. This community has all the items on your list! Only the first month and $1000 deposit to move in! Easy to show!