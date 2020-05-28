1 Stone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym tennis court yoga

Welcome to The Chase at Overlook Ridge! Convenient access to Route 1 and public transportation! Bright & Spacious unit available June 1st! Contemporary Kitchen with Espresso Cabinetry & Pendant Lighting, Stainless-Steel & Energy-Efficient Kitchen Appliances. Washer and Dryer in the unit! 2 Suites with Spacious, Walk-In Closets! Central air and heat! Enjoy a great start to your day at our state-of-the-art fitness centers. Find your zen in our yoga studio or work up a sweat in the fitness center, which is complete with LifeFitness Equipment and Synrgy360. If you are a sports lover, check out the onsite community tennis court. Onsite dog park. If your pup is muddy after a play session, visit the convenient pet wash station for a quick bath. This community has all the items on your list! Only the first month and $1000 deposit to move in! Easy to show!