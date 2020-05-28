All apartments in Malden
Malden, MA
1 Stone Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

1 Stone Lane

1 Stone Lane · (617) 712-5461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Stone Lane, Malden, MA 02148
West Revere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2218 · Avail. now

$2,346

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
tennis court
yoga
Welcome to The Chase at Overlook Ridge! Convenient access to Route 1 and public transportation! Bright & Spacious unit available June 1st! Contemporary Kitchen with Espresso Cabinetry & Pendant Lighting, Stainless-Steel & Energy-Efficient Kitchen Appliances. Washer and Dryer in the unit! 2 Suites with Spacious, Walk-In Closets! Central air and heat! Enjoy a great start to your day at our state-of-the-art fitness centers. Find your zen in our yoga studio or work up a sweat in the fitness center, which is complete with LifeFitness Equipment and Synrgy360. If you are a sports lover, check out the onsite community tennis court. Onsite dog park. If your pup is muddy after a play session, visit the convenient pet wash station for a quick bath. This community has all the items on your list! Only the first month and $1000 deposit to move in! Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Stone Lane have any available units?
1 Stone Lane has a unit available for $2,346 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Stone Lane have?
Some of 1 Stone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Stone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 Stone Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Stone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Stone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1 Stone Lane offer parking?
No, 1 Stone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1 Stone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Stone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Stone Lane have a pool?
No, 1 Stone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1 Stone Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 Stone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Stone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Stone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Stone Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Stone Lane has units with air conditioning.
