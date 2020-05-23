All apartments in Framingham
Find more places like 82 Concord st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Framingham, MA
/
82 Concord st
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

82 Concord st

82 Concord Street · (781) 844-2149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Framingham
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

82 Concord Street, Framingham, MA 01702
Downtown Framingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION in Downtown Framingham (train, restaurants, shopping, and more)!!!! 9 Tastefully finished 1 bedroom apartments for rent for the first time ever in a brand new 4 story building. Units feature an open granite/stainless kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry storage, and excellent cabinet space. Additional unit features include: central AC, recessed lighting, tiled bathrooms, and double wide bedroom closets. Multiple floor plans to choose from ranging from $1695/month to $1745/month and upwards of 750 sqft. 4th floor unit's feature extra high ceilings with the occasional view. Building is complete with easy access laundry machines on each floor, elevator, extra wide stairways, and basement storage. Parking spaces can be rented for an extra $100 a month in a neighboring lot. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with fee. First and Security required. All units are available February 1st with potential to be sooner. $30 application fee may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Concord st have any available units?
82 Concord st has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Framingham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Framingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 Concord st have?
Some of 82 Concord st's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Concord st currently offering any rent specials?
82 Concord st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Concord st pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 Concord st is pet friendly.
Does 82 Concord st offer parking?
Yes, 82 Concord st does offer parking.
Does 82 Concord st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Concord st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Concord st have a pool?
No, 82 Concord st does not have a pool.
Does 82 Concord st have accessible units?
No, 82 Concord st does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Concord st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Concord st has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 82 Concord st?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd
Framingham, MA 01702
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave
Framingham, MA 01702
Modera Natick Center
82 N Main St
Framingham, MA 01760
Hamilton Village
10 Queens Way
Framingham, MA 01701
Executive Apartments
551 Worcester Rd
Framingham, MA 01701
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd
Framingham, MA 01702
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path
Framingham, MA 01701
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd
Framingham, MA 01702

Similar Pages

Framingham 1 BedroomsFramingham 2 Bedrooms
Framingham Apartments with ParkingFramingham Apartments with Pool
Framingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Framingham
Saxonville

Apartments Near Colleges

Framingham State UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity