82 Concord st

NEW CONSTRUCTION in Downtown Framingham (train, restaurants, shopping, and more)!!!! 9 Tastefully finished 1 bedroom apartments for rent for the first time ever in a brand new 4 story building. Units feature an open granite/stainless kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry storage, and excellent cabinet space. Additional unit features include: central AC, recessed lighting, tiled bathrooms, and double wide bedroom closets. Multiple floor plans to choose from ranging from $1695/month to $1745/month and upwards of 750 sqft. 4th floor unit's feature extra high ceilings with the occasional view. Building is complete with easy access laundry machines on each floor, elevator, extra wide stairways, and basement storage. Parking spaces can be rented for an extra $100 a month in a neighboring lot. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with fee. First and Security required. All units are available February 1st with potential to be sooner. $30 application fee may apply.