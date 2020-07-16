Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is a 2nd-floor 2 bedroom + office, 1 bath apartment. The office has been used as a child's bedroom in the past. Heat is electric, tenants are responsible for the electricity bill for heating, cooking, and hot water. Coldwater and 2 parking spaces are included in the rent. This home has hardwood floors, granite countertops, updated appliances, and a modern bath. If you are interested, please fill out the application first. We require a completed application for each adult and proof of income. We will check references if credit is not provided. Please confirm if you can pay the move-in costs of 3 months. 1st, Security, and Broker Fee.



Terms: One year lease