Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:39 PM

41 Hayes

41 Hayes Street · (617) 249-5299
Location

41 Hayes Street, Framingham, MA 01702
Coburnville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 2nd-floor 2 bedroom + office, 1 bath apartment. The office has been used as a child's bedroom in the past. Heat is electric, tenants are responsible for the electricity bill for heating, cooking, and hot water. Coldwater and 2 parking spaces are included in the rent. This home has hardwood floors, granite countertops, updated appliances, and a modern bath. If you are interested, please fill out the application first. We require a completed application for each adult and proof of income. We will check references if credit is not provided. Please confirm if you can pay the move-in costs of 3 months. 1st, Security, and Broker Fee.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Hayes have any available units?
41 Hayes has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Framingham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Framingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Hayes have?
Some of 41 Hayes's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Hayes currently offering any rent specials?
41 Hayes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Hayes pet-friendly?
No, 41 Hayes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Framingham.
Does 41 Hayes offer parking?
Yes, 41 Hayes offers parking.
Does 41 Hayes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Hayes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Hayes have a pool?
No, 41 Hayes does not have a pool.
Does 41 Hayes have accessible units?
No, 41 Hayes does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Hayes have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Hayes does not have units with dishwashers.
