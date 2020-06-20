All apartments in Chelsea
Find more places like 17 Beacon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chelsea, MA
/
17 Beacon
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:11 AM

17 Beacon

17 Beacon Street · (617) 924-6563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chelsea
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17 Beacon Street, Chelsea, MA 02150
Lower Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
Stunning, friendly, 3 bed+/3 bath brownstone on a beautiful tree- and brownstone-lined block seconds from the Chelsea waterfront with stunning views of the Harbor and the Boston Skyline. Enter from Beacon Street into a cozy bright living room with working fireplace, which flows directly into a large open cook's kitchen. Out the back door - a wooden deck and a lovely fenced in garden just waiting for a green thumb. One bathroom with stall shower on the first floor. The second floor offers two bedrooms - one very large with a working fireplace, overlooking Beacon Street, the other smaller but sizable, with a view of the garden - and a full bath with tub. The third floor is one large room with a balcony through two sets of sliding doors and a skylight, making the entire room bright and airy. The finished basement offers lots of storage, washer and dryer hook-ups, a full bath with stall shower, and an extra room that can be used as an office, reading room, game room, etc. Hardwood floors grace the first floor and the large bedroom on the second floor, exposed brick on the first, second, and third floor. 5 minutes to Chelsea Center, 10 minutes drive to Central Square, East Boston. Lots of great restaurants in Chelsea and East Boston, a Market Basket on Everett Avenue and many specialty markets. First month's rent and a security deposit and broker fee each equal to one month's rent due at lease signing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Beacon have any available units?
17 Beacon has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Beacon have?
Some of 17 Beacon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
17 Beacon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 17 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chelsea.
Does 17 Beacon offer parking?
No, 17 Beacon does not offer parking.
Does 17 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Beacon have a pool?
No, 17 Beacon does not have a pool.
Does 17 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 17 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Beacon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Beacon have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Beacon does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17 Beacon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave
Chelsea, MA 02150
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way
Chelsea, MA 02150
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St
Chelsea, MA 02150

Similar Pages

Chelsea 1 BedroomsChelsea 2 Bedrooms
Chelsea Apartments with GymChelsea Apartments with Parking
Chelsea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MA
Dedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity