Stunning, friendly, 3 bed+/3 bath brownstone on a beautiful tree- and brownstone-lined block seconds from the Chelsea waterfront with stunning views of the Harbor and the Boston Skyline. Enter from Beacon Street into a cozy bright living room with working fireplace, which flows directly into a large open cook's kitchen. Out the back door - a wooden deck and a lovely fenced in garden just waiting for a green thumb. One bathroom with stall shower on the first floor. The second floor offers two bedrooms - one very large with a working fireplace, overlooking Beacon Street, the other smaller but sizable, with a view of the garden - and a full bath with tub. The third floor is one large room with a balcony through two sets of sliding doors and a skylight, making the entire room bright and airy. The finished basement offers lots of storage, washer and dryer hook-ups, a full bath with stall shower, and an extra room that can be used as an office, reading room, game room, etc. Hardwood floors grace the first floor and the large bedroom on the second floor, exposed brick on the first, second, and third floor. 5 minutes to Chelsea Center, 10 minutes drive to Central Square, East Boston. Lots of great restaurants in Chelsea and East Boston, a Market Basket on Everett Avenue and many specialty markets. First month's rent and a security deposit and broker fee each equal to one month's rent due at lease signing.



Terms: One year lease